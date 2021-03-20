(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Kansas rolled while UMKC won a thriller in Saturday's regional college volleyball action.
Nebraska (12-2) & Iowa (3-13): The Huskers rolled with a three-set sweep of Iowa (25-14, 25-20, 25-13). Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet had 12 kills apiece. Nicklin Hames had 31 assists. Edina Schmidt and Amiya Jones paced Iowa with five kills each.
Kansas State (12-7) & Creighton (8-3): Kansas State was a four-set victor (25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19). Aliyah Carter muscled 26 kills for K-State. Jayden Nembhard had 11. Shelby Martin passed 56 assists. Mackenzie Morris scooped 17 digs. Emily Bressman and Erika Kostelac led Creighton with 14 kills.
Kansas (10-10): The Jayhawks rolled Wichita State (25-22, 25-22, 25-20): Caroline Crawford had 18 kills. Elise McGhie passed 38 assists.
UMKC (13-1): It was another win for the Roos, this time a five-set thriller over South Dakota (21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7). Melanie Brecka led UMKC with 23 kills. Odyssey Warren contributed 13. Maddie Renn had 25 digs.
Northwest Missouri State (6-2): Washburn beat Northwest in four sets (19-25, 26-24, 18-25, 16-25). Unfortunately, the MIAA is not keeping stats this season.