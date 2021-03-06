College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Wins for Northwest, Nebraska and Creighton and a loss for Omaha in regional volleyball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (4-0): Northwest Missouri Stat had no trouble in a sweep of Missouri Southern.

Nebraska (9-1, 9-1): Lexi Sun had 14 kills to lead Nebraska in a sweep of Illinois (2-8, 2-8). Lauren Stivrins added 11 kills and three blocks, and Nicklin Hames finished with 33 assists.

Creighton (6-2, 3-1): Creighton swept through DePaul (3-5, 3-5) in Big East Conference play. Mahina Pua’a had 23 assists with many going to Jaela Zimmerman (13 kills) and Kiana Schmitt (12 kills). Kiara Reinhardt had a big game defensively with seven blocks. 

Omaha (9-5, 8-4): Omaha lost in three straight sets to South Dakota State. Anna Blaschko scored 12 kills while Sadie Limback and Rachel Fairbanks had 10 apiece in the defeat.

