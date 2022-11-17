UMKC Roos

(KMAland) -- UMKC swept St. Thomas in regional college volleyball on Thursday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

UMKC 3 St. Thomas 0

