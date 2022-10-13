College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Omaha and UMKC were both winners in regional college volleyball action on Thursday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Omaha 3 North Dakota 0

UMKC 3 South Dakota State 1

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.