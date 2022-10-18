Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State swept past Missouri Western in regional college volleyball on Tuesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northwest Missouri State 3 Missouri Western 0

