Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha picked up a four-set win in the Summit League while Iowa and UMKC both lost on Thursday in regional college volleyball. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Maryland 3 Iowa 1

Omaha 3 St. Thomas 1

North Dakota State 3 UMKC 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.