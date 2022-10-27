(KMAland) -- Omaha picked up a four-set win in the Summit League while Iowa and UMKC both lost on Thursday in regional college volleyball.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryland 3 Iowa 1
Omaha 3 St. Thomas 1
North Dakota State 3 UMKC 2
