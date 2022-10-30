Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled to another win while Iowa and Kansas both lost in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northwestern 3 Iowa 0

Creighton 3 St. John’s 0

Oklahoma 3 Kansas 2

