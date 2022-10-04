College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- The Omaha volleyball team grabbed a sweep in Summit League action on Tuesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Omaha 3 Denver 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.