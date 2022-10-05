Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State swept West Virginia while Iowa lost in five to Purdue in regional college volleyball action on Wednesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Purdue 3 Iowa 2

Kansas State 3 West Virginia 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.