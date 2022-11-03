Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha won a Summit League meeting with UMKC in regional college volleyball on Thursday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Omaha 3 UMKC 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.