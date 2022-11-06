(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both grabbed conference wins in college volleyball action on Sunday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska 3 Northwestern 2
Creighton 3 Connecticut 0
Maryland 3 Iowa 1
