College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both grabbed conference wins in college volleyball action on Sunday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Nebraska 3 Northwestern 2

Creighton 3 Connecticut 0

Maryland 3 Iowa 1

