Volleyball Day In Nebraska-AF 043.jpg

Volleyball Day in Nebraska Nebraska Volleyball 2023

 Photo: Averie Frye/Nebraska Athletic Communications

(KMAland) -- Volleyball Day in Nebraska brought a world record 92,003 fans to Lincoln as the Huskers swept Omaha.

Check out the regional college volleyball scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska 3 Omaha 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.