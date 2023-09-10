Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Iowa State in four sets while Grand Canyon swept Iowa in regional college volleyball on Sunday. 

Check out the full scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 3 Iowa State 1

Grand Canyon 3 Iowa 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.