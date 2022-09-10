College Volleyball

(KMAland) – Creighton won a five-set shootout with Omaha while Drake picked up a convincing win over Iowa, Iowa State won big against Wright State, Nebraska downed Long Beach State, Northern Iowa shutout Southeast Missouri State, and UMKC fell to Wichita State in regional college volleyball action Saturday.

 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa State 3 Wright State 1

Drake 3 Iowa 1

Creighton 3 Omaha 2

Nebraska 3 Long Beach State 0

Northern Iowa 3 Southeast Missouri State 0

Wichita State 3 UMKC 0

