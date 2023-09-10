NCAA Women's Soccer.png
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri picked up wins in women’s college soccer on Sunday.

Check out the regional college soccer scoreboard from Sunday below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

WOMEN: Kentucky 3 Iowa State 0

WOMEN: Iowa 3 George Mason 0

WOMEN: Drake 1 Omaha 0

WOMEN: Saint Louis 3 Nebraska 2

WOMEN: Creighton 3 North Dakota State 2

WOMEN: Northwest Missouri State 4 Sioux Falls 0

WOMEN: Missouri 2 Missouri State 0

WOMEN: Washington State 1 Kansas 0

WOMEN: Oral Roberts 2 Kansas State 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.