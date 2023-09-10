(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri picked up wins in women’s college soccer on Sunday.
Check out the regional college soccer scoreboard from Sunday below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
WOMEN: Kentucky 3 Iowa State 0
WOMEN: Iowa 3 George Mason 0
WOMEN: Drake 1 Omaha 0
WOMEN: Saint Louis 3 Nebraska 2
WOMEN: Creighton 3 North Dakota State 2
WOMEN: Northwest Missouri State 4 Sioux Falls 0
WOMEN: Missouri 2 Missouri State 0
WOMEN: Washington State 1 Kansas 0
WOMEN: Oral Roberts 2 Kansas State 1