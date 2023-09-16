College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Missouri, UMKC and Kansas were all winners in regional college volleyball on Friday.

Check out the regional scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa State 3 Ohio 0

Iowa 3 Syracuse 0

Drake 3 UC Santa Barbara 0

Dayton 3 Northern Iowa 0

Laramie Community College 3 Iowa Western 0

Creighton 3 High Point 0

Wichita State 3 Omaha 2

Missouri Southern 3 Northwest Missouri State 2

Missouri 3 Eastern Illinois 1

Southeast Missouri State 3 Kansas City 2

Kansas City 3 Austin Peay 1

Kansas 3 Bellarmine 0

Kansas 3 New Hampshire 0

