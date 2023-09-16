(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Missouri, UMKC and Kansas were all winners in regional college volleyball on Friday.
Check out the regional scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 3 Ohio 0
Iowa 3 Syracuse 0
Drake 3 UC Santa Barbara 0
Dayton 3 Northern Iowa 0
Laramie Community College 3 Iowa Western 0
Creighton 3 High Point 0
Wichita State 3 Omaha 2
Missouri Southern 3 Northwest Missouri State 2
Missouri 3 Eastern Illinois 1
Southeast Missouri State 3 Kansas City 2
Kansas City 3 Austin Peay 1
Kansas 3 Bellarmine 0
Kansas 3 New Hampshire 0