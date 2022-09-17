(KMAland) -- Iowa, Northern Iowa and Missouri all won twice while Iowa State, Drake, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State also had wins in regional college volleyball on Friday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 3 UMKC 2
Iowa 3 South Dakota State 0
Iowa 3 North Florida 0
Northern Iowa 3 North Florida 0
Northern Iowa 3 South Dakota State 1
Drake 3 SIU Edwardsville 0
Green Bay 3 Drake 1
Central Florida 3 Omaha 2
Omaha 3 Lipscomb 0
Missouri 3 Ohio 2
Missouri 3 Butler 1
Northwest Missouri State 3 Emporia State 0
Missouri State 3 UMKC 1
UCF 3 Kansas 0
Rice 3 Kansas State 2