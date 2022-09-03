(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas went 2-0 while Creighton, Drake, Kansas State, UMKC and Northwest Missouri State all picked up one win each in regional college volleyball on Friday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Penn State 3 Iowa State 1
LSU 3 Iowa State 0
Creighton 3 USC 1
USC 3 Northern Iowa 1
Kentucky 3 Northern Iowa 0
Drake 3 Montana 0
Missouri 3 Abilene Christian 1
Missouri 3 Missouri State 0
Kansas 3 Temple 0
Kansas 3 Army 0
Kansas State 3 North Florida 0
Northwest Missouri State 3 Angelo State 0
MSU Denver 3 Northwest Missouri State 1
UMKC 3 Tulane 0
Ohio 3 UMKC 0