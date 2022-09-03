College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas went 2-0 while Creighton, Drake, Kansas State, UMKC and Northwest Missouri State all picked up one win each in regional college volleyball on Friday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Penn State 3 Iowa State 1

LSU 3 Iowa State 0

Creighton 3 USC 1

USC 3 Northern Iowa 1

Kentucky 3 Northern Iowa 0

Drake 3 Montana 0

Missouri 3 Abilene Christian 1

Missouri 3 Missouri State 0

Kansas 3 Temple 0

Kansas 3 Army 0

Kansas State 3 North Florida 0

Northwest Missouri State 3 Angelo State 0

MSU Denver 3 Northwest Missouri State 1

UMKC 3 Tulane 0

Ohio 3 UMKC 0

