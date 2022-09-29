Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha was a winner while UMKC took a loss in Summit League volleyball action on Thursday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Omaha 3 Western Illinois 0

North Dakota 3 UMKC 0

