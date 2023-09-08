College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Graceland, Creighton, Missouri, Northwest Missouri State, UMKC, Kansas and Kansas State were all winners in regional college volleyball on Friday.

Check out the full regional volleyball scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 3 Central Michigan 1

Texas A&M 3 Northern Iowa 0

Drake 3 IUPUI 0

Graceland 3 Clarke 2

Snow College 3 Iowa Western 0

Dodge City 3 Iowa Western 0

Creighton 3 Omaha 0

Mount Mercy 3 Peru State 0

Missouri 3 Bellarmine 0

Buffalo 3 Missouri 0

Harding 3 Northwest Missouri State 1

Northwest Missouri State 3 Midwestern State 0

Chicago State 3 UMKC 1

UMKC 3 Oakland 1

Kansas 3 Colorado 1

Kansas State 3 UT Martin 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.