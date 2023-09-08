(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Graceland, Creighton, Missouri, Northwest Missouri State, UMKC, Kansas and Kansas State were all winners in regional college volleyball on Friday.
Check out the full regional volleyball scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa 3 Central Michigan 1
Texas A&M 3 Northern Iowa 0
Drake 3 IUPUI 0
Graceland 3 Clarke 2
Snow College 3 Iowa Western 0
Dodge City 3 Iowa Western 0
Creighton 3 Omaha 0
Mount Mercy 3 Peru State 0
Missouri 3 Bellarmine 0
Buffalo 3 Missouri 0
Harding 3 Northwest Missouri State 1
Northwest Missouri State 3 Midwestern State 0
Chicago State 3 UMKC 1
UMKC 3 Oakland 1
Kansas 3 Colorado 1
Kansas State 3 UT Martin 0