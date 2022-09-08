Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas moved to 8-0 with a win while Omaha lost to Florida State in regional college volleyball on Thursday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Florida State 3 Omaha 0

Kansas 3 Wichita State 0

