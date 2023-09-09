Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) – It was a busy day in regional college volleyball action, highlighted by a 2-0 day for Northwest Missouri State.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa State 3 Omaha 1

Iowa 3 Missouri State 1

Nebraska 3 Long Beach State 0

Drake 3 South Florida 0

Utah State 3 Northern Iowa 0

Lipscomb 3 Kansas State 2

Missouri 3 Xavier 2

Kansas City 3 Eastern Michigan 0

Northwest Missouri State 3 Oklahoma Baptist 0

Northwest Missouri State 3 Christian Brothers 0

Northeastern Junior College 3 Iowa Western 0

Mount Mercy 3 Graceland 0

Clarke 3 Peru State 2

Ellsworth Community College 3 SWCC 0

Iowa Lakes Community College 3 SWCC 0 

