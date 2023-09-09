(KMAland) – It was a busy day in regional college volleyball action, highlighted by a 2-0 day for Northwest Missouri State.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 3 Omaha 1
Iowa 3 Missouri State 1
Nebraska 3 Long Beach State 0
Drake 3 South Florida 0
Utah State 3 Northern Iowa 0
Lipscomb 3 Kansas State 2
Missouri 3 Xavier 2
Kansas City 3 Eastern Michigan 0
Northwest Missouri State 3 Oklahoma Baptist 0
Northwest Missouri State 3 Christian Brothers 0
Northeastern Junior College 3 Iowa Western 0
Mount Mercy 3 Graceland 0
Clarke 3 Peru State 2
Ellsworth Community College 3 SWCC 0
Iowa Lakes Community College 3 SWCC 0