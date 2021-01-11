(KMAland) -- Iowa State and UNI both won twice in regional college wrestling action Sunday.
Iowa State (3-0): The Cyclones were dominant in 40-0 and 38-4 wins over Loras and Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday. Alex Mackall (125), Ian Parker (141), David Carr (157), Isaac Judge (165) and Yonger Bastida (197) all had bonus-point wins against Loras. Parker, Carr, Tate Battani (184), Bastida and Gremmel picked up bonus points against UNK. Also of note, former Glenwood standout Matt Malcom won his match at 165 with Judge for UNK’s lone points. Find the complete release from ISU athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa (2-0): UNI opened the season with wins over South Dakota State (28-13) and North Dakota State (27-11). Kyle Biscoglia (133), Triston Lara (149), Pat Schoenfelder (165) and Keegan Moore (184) grabbed bonus point wins against South Dakota State while Brody Teske and Carter Isley were bonus-point winners against North Dakota State. View the complete rundown from UNI athletics linked here.
Also of note, McGwire Midkiff (Thomas Jefferson) went 1-1 on the day for North Dakota State with a loss to Teske and a decision win (3-1) against South Dakota State’s Tanner Jordan.