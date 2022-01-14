(KMAland) -- Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa cruised to victories in college wrestling action on Friday.
Iowa: The No. 2 ranked Hawkeyes beat No. 19 Northwestern 33-6 on Friday. Michael Kemerer (174) won by fall while Abe Assad (184) won by tech fall while Jacob Warner (197) won by major decision. Drake Ayala (125), Max Murin (149), Kaleb Young (157) and Tony Cassioppi (285) won by decision. Alex Marinelli (165) won via forfeit.
Iowa State: The Cyclones rolled to a 32-6 win over Wyoming. David Carr (157) and Isaac Judge (165) won by fall while Ramazan Attasauov and Ian Parker won by major decision. Kysen Terukina (125), Jarrett Degen (149), Marcus Coleman (184) and Sam Schuyler (285) were victors by decision.
Northern Iowa: The Panthers beat Air Force 27-11. Kyle Gollhofer (125), Colin Realbuto (149) and Noah Glaser (197) won by decision while Cael Happel (141), Austin Yant (165) and Parker Keckeisen (184) won by major decision. Kyle Biscogglia (133) won by fall.
Nebraska: The Huskers dropped a closely-contested dual to Minnesota on Friday, falling 19-13. Mikey Labriola (174), Eric Schultz (197) and Ridge Lovett (149) won by decision while Chad Redd won by major decision.