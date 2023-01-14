Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri were both winners in Saturday's regional college wrestling action.  

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/14)

Iowa State 31 Utah Valley 9 

Missouri 28 Wyoming 10 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.