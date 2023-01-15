(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Northwestern in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/15)
Nebraska 22 Northwestern 15
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 15, 2023 @ 7:13 pm
(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Northwestern in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/15)
Nebraska 22 Northwestern 15
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.