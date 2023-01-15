Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Northwestern in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/15)

Nebraska 22 Northwestern 15 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.