(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled over nationally-ranked Illinois while Iowa State also posted two shutouts in regional wrestling action on Sunday.
Iowa: Iowa rolled to a 36-3 win over No. 21 Illinois. Drew Bennett, Kaleb Young, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi all won with bonus points while Drake Ayala, Max Murin, Alex Marinelli, Abe Assad and Jacob Warner won by decision.
Iowa State: Iowa State pitched a shutout in wins over Montana State-Northern (49-0) and Providence (49-0). Caleb Fuessley, Corey Cabanban, Charlie Klepps, Jarrett Degen, Andrew Huddleston, Austin Kraisser, Carter Schmidt, Julien Broderson, Yonger Bastida and Sam Schuyler were all 2-0 on the day for the Cyclones.