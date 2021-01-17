(KMAland) -- Missouri wrestling picked up two dual wins over nationally-ranked foes on Sunday in college wrestling action.
Missouri (7-0), Iowa State (3-1) & Northern Iowa (2-1): No. 9 Missouri knocked off No. 10 Iowa State, 31-7, and No. 20 Northern Iowa, 34-6, in wrestling action on Sunday. Keegan O’Toole, Peyton Mocco and Jeremiah Kent all had bonus-point wins for Mizzou against Iowa State while Allan Hart, Jarrett Jacques, O’Toole, Kent and Rocky Elam picked up bonus points in the dual with UNI.
View the complete rundown from the ISU/Mizzou dual from Iowa State athletics linked here.
View the recap from Mizzou/UNI from Missouri athletics linked here.