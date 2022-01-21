(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska both knocked off top seven teams in regional college wrestling action on Friday.
Iowa (11-0, 5-0): Iowa was a winner, 21-12, over No. 6 Ohio State (5-2, 1-2). Austin DeSanto scored the first Hawkeye points with a tech fall at 133, and the Hawkeyes added wins from Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (HWT). View the complete recap linked here.
Nebraska (4-2, 1-2): No. 14 Nebraska was a 22-12 winner over No. 7 Wisconsin (7-1, 3-1), handing the Badgers their first loss of the season. Mikey Labriola (174) was the only Husker wrestler to grab bonus points. Peyton Robb (157), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197), Christian Lance (HWT), Dominick Serrano (133) and Chad Red Jr. (141) were also winners. View the complete recap from Nebraska athletics linked here.