(KMAland) -- Iowa State handled North Dakota State, and Nebraska took another nationally-ranked win on Sunday in regional college wrestling.
Iowa State: Iowa State (9-1, 2-0) took a 26-9 win over North Dakota State (6-3, 1-3) in Big 12 wrestling. The Cyclones won eight of 10 matches, including a bonus point win from Marcus Coleman. Kysen Terukina, Ian Parker, Jarrett Degen, David Carr, Joel Devine, Yonger Bastida and Sam Schuyler all picked up wins by decision. View the complete recap from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Nebraska: No. 14 Nebraska picked up a second straight Big Ten dual win over a nationally-ranked foe, beating No. 21 Northwestern, 23-12. Mikey Labriola, Taylor Venz and Eric Schultz all won with bonus points while Bubba Wilson, Chad Red Jr. and Ridge Lovett nabbed wins by decision. View the complete recap from Nebraska athletics linked here.