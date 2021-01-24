NCAA Wrestling
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri both went 2-0 on Saturday while former Red Oak standout Colton Kinnison had a big day for Simpson in college wrestling action.

Nebraska (3-1): Nebraska beat Northwestern 26-10 and Maryland 36-0. Bonus point wins came from Liam Cronin, Mikey Labriola, Taylor Venz and Christian Lance against Northwestern and Cronin, Labriola, Schultz and Lance against Maryland.

Missouri (9-0): Missouri had no trouble in 46-0 and 24-12 wins over Ohio and Northern Illinois, respectively. Trey Crawford, Allan Hart, Brock Mauller, Keegan O’Toole, Colton Hawks, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam all scored bonus-point wins against Ohio. Elam also won by fall against NIU.

A look at former KMAlanders...

-Colton Kinnison, Red Oak: Kinnison (285 lbs) scored a pin and a major decision for Simpson in duals with Nebraska Wesleyan and Buena Vista.

-Alex Thomsen, Underwood: Thomsen (133 lbs) nabbed his first win of the decision, taking a 6-2 decision in Nebraska’s win over Maryland. Thomsen lost his match in the Northwestern dual.

