(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa both beat Oklahoma in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.
Iowa State (4-1, 1-0): The Cyclones edged past Oklahoma, 18-16, in a Big 12 dual that came down to the final match. Gannon Gremmel clinched the win with a 5-4 decision over Josh Heindselman in TB1. Kysen Terukina, Ian Parker, David Carr, Isaac Judge and Julien Broderson were also winners for ISU. View the complete recap from ISU athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa (3-1, 3-0): The Panthers beat Oklahoma, 23-13, in Big 12 Conference wrestling action. Brody Teske, Lance Runyon and Parker Keickeisen all nabbed bonus points for the Panthers. View the complete rundown from UNI athletics linked here.