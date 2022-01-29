(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa upset undefeated Oklahoma State while Missouri went 2-0 in regional college wrestling action on Saturday.
Northern Iowa (4-5, 3-2): Northern Iowa pulled off an upset of previously-undefeated and No. 4 ranked Oklahoma State (10-1, 4-1), 19-15. The Panthers clinched it with a 2-0 win for Tyrell Gordon at heavyweight, scoring 19 of the final 22 points. Lance Runyon grabbed a pin at 175, Parker Keickeisen won by major decision and Derek Holschlag and Austin Yant were also winners. Find the complete recap from UNI athletics linked here.
Missouri: Missouri handled Wyoming, 30-6, and edged Utah Valley, 18-15. Trey Crawford, Jeremiah Kent and Zach Elam all won with bonus points while Noah Surtin, Allan Hart, Jarrett Jacques and Sean Harman all took wins by decision against Wyoming. Josh Edmond and Harman had bonus point wins against UVU while Jacques, Kent and Elam won by decision.