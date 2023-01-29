NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Iowa were all winners in Sunday's regional college action. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/29)

Nebraska 24 Wisconsin 11 

Iowa State 18 Oklahoma State 11 

Northern Iowa 23 Oklahoma 12 

