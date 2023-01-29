(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Iowa were all winners in Sunday's regional college action.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/29)
Nebraska 24 Wisconsin 11
Iowa State 18 Oklahoma State 11
Northern Iowa 23 Oklahoma 12
