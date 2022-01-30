(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa were winners over nationally-ranked Oklahoma teams on Sunday in regional college wrestling.
Iowa State (11-1, 4-0): No. 7 ranked Iowa State knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma State, 20-12, snapping their 14-match skid to the Cowboys. The Cyclones picked up bonus-point wins from David Carr and Yonger Bastida while Kysen Terukina, Ian Parker, Marcus Coleman and Sam Schuyler all won by decision. View the complete recap from ISU athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa (5-5, 4-2): Northern Iowa nabbed their second ranked win of the weekend, beating No. 21 Oklahoma, 17-15. Cael Happel and Derek Holschlag both won by major decision for the Panthers, and Kyle Biscoglia, Austin Yant and Parker Keckeisen were winners via decision to lead the victory. View the complete recap from UNI athletics linked here.