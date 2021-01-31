NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska both picked up Big Ten Conference wins on Sunday in regional college wrestling.

Iowa (3-0): Iowa rolled to a 36-6 win over No. 9 Illinois (4-1). Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Kaleb Young, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi all won with bonus points. View the complete recap from Iowa athletics linked here

Nebraska (4-1): Nebraska edged past Wisconsin (1-3), 21-15. Peyton Robb and Eric Schultz were both winners with bonus points while Christian Lance clinched the match with a 4-2 win in sudden victory. View the complete recap from Nebraska athletics linked here

