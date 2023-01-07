NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a pair of duals and Iowa State rolled to a win in Saturday's regional college wrestling action. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/7) 

Iowa State 37 Wyoming 7 

Nebraska 37 Campbell 6

Nebraska 37 Gardner-Webb 6

