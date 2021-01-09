(KMAland) -- Nebraska opened their season with a win while Missouri picked up a pair of dual victories in regional college wrestling action on Friday.
Nebraska (1-0): No. 5 Nebraska opened their season with a 22-14 win over No. 12 Minnesota (0-1). Mikey Labriola (174) and Eric Schultz (197) picked up bonus point wins for the Huskers. View the complete release on the dual from Nebraska athletics here.
Missouri (5-0): No. 10 Missouri stayed unbeaten with wins over No. 21 Central Michigan (30-6) and Wyoming (29-3). Coach Brian Smith earned his 300th career win while Matt Schmitt (133), Keegan O’Toole (165) and Jeremiah Kent (184) all picked up bonus points in their wins. View the complete recap from Mizzou athletics linked here.