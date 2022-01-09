(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled Purdue while Northern Iowa lost to South Dakota State in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.
Iowa (8-0, 2-0): Top-ranked Iowa rolled to another Big Ten Conference win, 36-4, over No. 24 Purdue. The Hawkeyes won nine of 10 matches and had bonus points in five of them. Max Murin, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassiopi all won with bonus points while Drake Ayala, Jaydin Eierman, Abe Assad and Jacob Warner took wins by decision for Iowa.
Northern Iowa (1-5, 0-2): No. 22 Northern Iowa took a 27-13 loss to South Dakota State in Big 12 action. Kyle Biscoglia won by major decision, and Parker Keckeisen nabbed a pin for the Panthers. Derek Holschlag also won by decision for UNI.