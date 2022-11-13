Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling
Photo: Blue Chip Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled to a win over California Baptist in regional college wrestling on Sunday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 42 California Baptist 3

