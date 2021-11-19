(KMAland) -- Iowa and Missouri were both dominant dual winners in regional college wrestling action on Friday.
Iowa (1-0): Top-ranked Iowa extended their dual win streak to 19 with a 32-12 victory over NO. 21 Princeton. Jesse Ybarra, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Airman, Come Siebrecht, Nelson Brands and Myles Wilson all won with bonus points. View the complete recap linked here.
Missouri (3-0): No. 3 Missouri had no trouble in a 39-3 win over Air Force (0-1). Jarrett Jacques, Keegan O’Toole, Jeremiah Kent, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam all won with bonus points for the Tigers. View the complete recap linked here.