(KMAland) -- Four Iowa State wrestlers took home gold at Sunday's Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota.
Kysen Terukina (125), Zach Redding (141), Jarrett Degen (149) and David Carr (157) won titles for the Cyclones while Corey Cabanban (125), Joel Devine (174), Marcus Coleman (184) and Sam Schuyler (285) were runners-up.
Nebraska's Mickey Labrola (174), Silas Allred (197) and Christian Lance (285) also won titles along with Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen (184).
View the full results below.