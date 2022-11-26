(KMAland) -- Iowa cruised to a dual win while Iowa State and Northern Iowa had productive days in Ames.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
Iowa 26 Penn 11
Iowa State at Cyclone Open (4 champions)
Northern Iowa at Cyclone Open (2 champions)
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 11:16 pm
