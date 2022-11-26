Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling
Photo: Blue Chip Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Iowa cruised to a dual win while Iowa State and Northern Iowa had productive days in Ames. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

Iowa 26 Penn 11 

Iowa State at Cyclone Open (4 champions)

Northern Iowa at Cyclone Open (2 champions)

