(Ames) -- The Iowa State wrestling program kicked off the 2021 dual season with a pair of victories on Saturday.
The Cyclones beat Army (25-9) and California Baptist (39-0) to move to 2-0 in duals.
Against Army, the Cyclones earned a technical fall victory from David Carr (157) and decision wins from Joel Devine (174), Marcus Coleman (184), Yonger Bastida (197), Ramazan Attasauov (133) and Zach Redding (141). Kysen Terukina (125) had a major decision.
Devine, Coleman and Bastida recorded tech falls against California Baptist while Sam Schuyler (285), Jarrett Degen (149) and Carr had major decisions. Austin Karaisser (165), Corey Cabanban (125), Attasauov (133) and Redding had decision wins. View the full rundown here.