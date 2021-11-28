(KMAland) -- The Iowa wrestling program picked up a dual win over Army on Sunday while Northern Iowa won nine titles at the Harold Nichols Open in Ames.
The Panthers had championships from RJ Weston (157), Jared Simma (174) and Adam Ahrendsen (197) in the freshman/sophomore bracket and Julian Farber (133), Cael Happel (141), Derek Holschlag (157), Pat Schoenfelder (174), Parker Keckeisen (184) and Noah Glaser (197) in the open bracket.
The Cyclones did not have a champion, but had three second-place finishes in both the freshman/sophomore bracket and the open bracket. Conor Knopick (125), Drew Woodley (141) and Cody Fisher (184) were second in the freshman/sophomore bracket while Caleb Fuessley (125), Cam Robinson (149) and Ethan Andersen (285) took runner-up honors in the open bracket.
In Iowa's dual, they beat Army 36-7 to move to 2-0 in dual action.
Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Tony Cassioppi (285) earned pins for the Hawkeyes while Austin DeSanto (133) won by tech fall, Nelson Brands (174) won by major decision and Jesse Ybarra (125), Kaleb Young (157) and Myles Wilson (184) won by decision.