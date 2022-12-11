Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri lost to No. 9 Virginia Tech in a tight dual on Sunday in regional college wrestling.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

Virginia Tech 17 Missouri 15

