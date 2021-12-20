(KMAland) -- Iowa went 2-0 at the Journeyman Duals while Missouri went 1-1 and UNI suffered two defeats on Monday.
Check out the full college wrestling rundown below.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes moved to 6-0 in dual action with wins over Central Michigan (44-0) and Lehigh (28-7) at the Journeyman Duals in Niceville, Florida. Abe Assad (184) picked up a pin for the Hawkeyes against Central Michigan while Spencer Lee (125) and Austin DeSanto (133) won by tech fall, Max Murin (149) won by major decision and Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Nelson Brands (174) and Jacob Warner (197) won by decision. Alex Marinelli (165) won by disqualification while Tony Cassioppi (285) won by injury default.
In the Lehigh dual, DeSanto won by tech fall, Lee and Assad won by major decision and Eierman, Marinelli, Brands, Warner and Cassioppi got decision victories
Northern Iowa: The Panthers suffered defeats at the Journeyman Duals to Cornell (29-7) and Penn State (22-9). Cael Happel (141) got a major decision against Cornell, and Parker Keckeisen (184) won by decision. Brody Teske (125), Derek Holschlag (157) and Austin Yant (165) won by decision against Penn State.
Missouri: Mizzou went 1-1 in Florida with a win over Binghamton (33-6) and a loss to North Carolina State (19-12). Jarrett Jacques (157) won by fall against Binghamton while Noah Surtin (125) won by tech fall and Allan Hart (141), Josh Edmond (149), Keegan O'Toole (165), Peyton Mocco (174), Jeremiah Kent (184), Rocky Elam (197) and Zach Elam (285) won by decision.
Surtin, Hart, O'Toole and Elam each won by decision against North Carolina State.