(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI and Missouri were all winners at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Tuesday in regional wrestling action.
Iowa (6-0): Iowa edged No. 5 North Carolina State for a 19-15 win in the finals of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville, Florida. Austin DeSanto won with bonus points while Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi all won by decision.
Northern Iowa (1-4): Northern Iowa took fifth at the Collegiate Duals with a 33-9 win over Hofstra. Kyle Biscoglia, Colin Realbuto and Cayd Lara all won with bonus points for the Panthers while Cael Happel, Austin Yant, Pat Schoenfelder, Parker Keckeisen and Tyrell Gordon were also victorious.
Missouri (6-2): Missouri capped off the Collegiate Wrestling duals with a 26-9 win over Lehigh. Noah Surtin, Connor Brown, Allan Hart, Josh Edmond, Keegan O’Toole, Peyton Mocco, Jeremiah Kent and Rocky Elam all picked up wins. The Tigers got bonus points from O’Toole and Elam, who both won by major decision.