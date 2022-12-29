Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling
Photo: Blue Chip Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Northern Iowa wrestling were both in action during the first day of the Soldier Salute in Coralville. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/29)

Soldier Salute: Iowa (1st, 114.5 points), Northern Iowa (6th, 41 points)

