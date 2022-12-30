Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling
Photo: Blue Chip Wrestling

(Coralville) -- Iowa had a stellar showing at the Soldier Salute on Friday en route to a dominant team title. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/30)

Soldier Salute: Iowa (1st, 228 points, 8 champions), Northern Iowa (8th, 42 points)

